Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) is not backing down from his stance against the future location of a new north district police station.

Eadie, a member of the police board, has tabled a motion for the city to find an alternate property instead of the Old Exhibition grounds.

Eadie raised concerns the new station would displace the North Winnipeg Nomads football club which plays on a portion of the site.

Police Chief Danny Smyth lashed out at Eadie, accusing him of inflaming the situation before the police service could go public with its plans.

Eadie was suspended from police board activities for three days for breaching confidential information.

He suggested the city should build the new station where Winnipeg Transit's north garage is located, as it's coming to its end of life.