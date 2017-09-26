Two Winnipeg city councillors want to ensure ride sharing companies and taxis operate on a level playing field.

Proposed provincial legislation has opened the door for Uber and Lyft to enter Winnipeg’s market, while offloading oversight of the entire industry to municipalities.

Winnipeg is in the process of preparing regulations for taxis and ride sharing. Councillors Ross Eadie and Russ Wyatt want an industry working group to be established to assist city staff with the new bylaw. Eadie says he wants to make sure everyone involved follows the same rules.

Last week Mayor Brian Bowman urged provincial legislators to pass the vehicles for hire law as soon as possible.