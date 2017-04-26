Featured
Councillors outside mayor’s inner circle say they’re out of the loop
Councillors outside Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle said they're not getting information needed to make proper decisions.
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:49AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 12:13PM CST
Councillors outside Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle said they're not getting information needed to make proper decisions.
Right now reports are published four days before they go to committees for a vote.
However, Councillor Janice Lukes said the city's CAO is denying her request to meet with department heads to ask questions once reports are released.
She's wants the CAO to accommodate any councillor who wants to talk with senior officials.
In another motion, Councillor Shawn Dobson is asking that all members of council be part of all informal briefings provided to Bowman's executive policy committee.
Councillor Russ Wyatt backed both motions.
Bowman said his door is always open and he tries to meet with councillors as often as possible.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Kevin O'Leary drops out of leadership race, citing lack of Quebec support
- Wyatt, Schreyer want weekly updates on water main breaks
- No charges in St. Vital Centre incident involving substance on teenage girl
- Contract for construction of Waverley underpass awarded to local company
- Councillors outside mayor’s inner circle say they’re out of the loop