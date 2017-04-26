Councillors outside Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle said they're not getting information needed to make proper decisions.

Right now reports are published four days before they go to committees for a vote.

However, Councillor Janice Lukes said the city's CAO is denying her request to meet with department heads to ask questions once reports are released.

She's wants the CAO to accommodate any councillor who wants to talk with senior officials.

In another motion, Councillor Shawn Dobson is asking that all members of council be part of all informal briefings provided to Bowman's executive policy committee.

Councillor Russ Wyatt backed both motions.

Bowman said his door is always open and he tries to meet with councillors as often as possible.