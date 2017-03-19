Two groups of protesters are scheduled to square off Sunday in competing rallies over a federal motion condemning Islamophobia. This is the second time the rallies have been scheduled for the same day.

On March 4, opponents of M-103 - a motion in the House of Commons to conduct a study on reducing systemic racism and religious discrimination, including Islamophobia, and collect data on hate crime reports – planned a rally at Winnipeg City Hall.

That rally was organized in conjunction with similar protests in cities across Canada. Opponents of the motion argue it stifles their right to free speech, with some claiming it shows unfair favour towards Islam.

In Winnipeg as in many other cities, counter protesters organized in response, reacting to what they called Islamophobic, anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric used by the opponents of M-103.

The two groups of protesters clashed in some cities, such as Montreal, where some protesters carried signs calling for free speech and waved flags of right wing groups that have recently formed in Quebec.

Some fights broke out between protesters, although Montreal police didn’t make any arrests.

In Winnipeg, counter protesters vastly outnumbered anti-M-103 rally, with few of the original protesters attending.

On Sunday, the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens - the same group that planned the original anti-M-103 rally - plans to gather at city hall from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

On a Facebook event page for the anti-M-103 rally, a message from organizers says they "will never allow

Fascist Free Treaty 1 planned the counter protest at the same location, with their Facebook page saying it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press