A man has been charged after multiple counterfeit $50 bills were discovered in Dauphin.

Police said they got a report Monday that the fake cash was used at a local business. Investigators reviewed security footage and identified a suspect.

Officials also learned of a Dauphin financial institution that was in possession of counterfeit $50 bills. All the bills had the same serial number, police said.

RCMP executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on 5th Avenue SW. According to police, they arrested a man, and seized the original $50 bill and a computer.

Jayson Scott Larry McDougall, 39, from Dauphin, has been charged with making counterfeit money.

An investigation is ongoing.