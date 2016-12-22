Featured
Counterfeit cash found at Dauphin business, financial institution
The fake $50 bills found at multiple locations in Dauphin all had the same serial number, police said. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 11:25AM CST
A man has been charged after multiple counterfeit $50 bills were discovered in Dauphin.
Police said they got a report Monday that the fake cash was used at a local business. Investigators reviewed security footage and identified a suspect.
Officials also learned of a Dauphin financial institution that was in possession of counterfeit $50 bills. All the bills had the same serial number, police said.
RCMP executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on 5th Avenue SW. According to police, they arrested a man, and seized the original $50 bill and a computer.
Jayson Scott Larry McDougall, 39, from Dauphin, has been charged with making counterfeit money.
An investigation is ongoing.
