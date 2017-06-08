Faith Hill made the most out of her trip to Winnipeg by touring the Exchange District.

Hill posted a tweet on Thursday of the singer in a reflective pose with two bronze statues in the Exchange.

Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw performed at Bell MTS Place on Wednesday night for their Soul2Soul World Tour.

McGraw also posted a photo on Tuesday of Shaw Park, and mentioned during the show that his Uncle Hank once played a baseball game in Winnipeg during the 1970's.