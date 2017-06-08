

Catherine Ryczak, CTV Winnipeg





Faith Hill made the most out of her trip to Winnipeg by touring the Exchange District.

Hill posted a tweet on Thursday of the singer in a reflective pose with two bronze statues in the Exchange.

Out and about in the great city of Winnipeg!!!!! #Soul2Soul pic.twitter.com/7sAAZQMe5e — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 8, 2017

Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw performed at Bell MTS Place on Wednesday night for their Soul2Soul World Tour.

McGraw also posted a photo on Tuesday of Shaw Park, and mentioned during the show that his Uncle Hank once played a baseball game in Winnipeg during the 1970's.