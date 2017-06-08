Featured
Country royalty in the Exchange District
Catherine Ryczak, CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 4:42PM CST
Faith Hill made the most out of her trip to Winnipeg by touring the Exchange District.
Hill posted a tweet on Thursday of the singer in a reflective pose with two bronze statues in the Exchange.
Out and about in the great city of Winnipeg!!!!! #Soul2Soul pic.twitter.com/7sAAZQMe5e— Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 8, 2017
Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw performed at Bell MTS Place on Wednesday night for their Soul2Soul World Tour.
McGraw also posted a photo on Tuesday of Shaw Park, and mentioned during the show that his Uncle Hank once played a baseball game in Winnipeg during the 1970's.
Walking around Winnipeg today...Took this for Tugger and Uncle Hank. -Shaw Park home of the @Wpg_Goldeyes pic.twitter.com/koZ4ao1AG9— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) June 6, 2017