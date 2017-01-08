

CTV Winnipeg





Sean and Britney Beach weren’t planning a home birth, but that’s what they got Friday when their son Dante was born much faster than they ever expected.

When Sean came home from work Friday morning, his wife Britney said she was having some pain. That pain increased over the day, so they called the doctor, who told them to come in when the contractions started, or the water broke.

Neither had happened yet, but around 3 p.m. Sean drove to pick up a baby sitter. At about 3:06 p.m., Sean got a text from his wife, saying her water broke.

“I go racing back home, get in the door, baby’s coming,” he said.

“I’m like, the head’s right there, and (the 9-1-1 operator) kept saying, ‘She needs to stop screaming’,” said Britney. “And I’m like, it’s coming.”

"So I grabbed towels, blankets, whatever I could find that was close," said Sean. “I come back and baby’s ready.”

At 3:11 p.m., baby Dante was born.

“I just don’t even know how to describe it. A few seconds where I just couldn’t think, I just stopped, ‘cause I got a boy. I was happy.”

Paramedics arrived about five minutes after the birth and helped Sean cut the umbilical cord.

Baby Dante is healthy and was discharged from St. Boniface Hospital Sunday.