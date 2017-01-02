Featured
Coyotes claim forward Burmistrov off waivers from jets
Winnipeg Jets' Alexander Burmistrov (91) and Chicago Blackhawks' Dennis Rasmussen (70) dig for the puck against the boards during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 1:49PM CST
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes have claimed forward Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.
The 25-year-old forward was put on waivers by the Jets Sunday after starting the season with no goals and two assists in 23 games.
Burmistrov was drafted eight overall by the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise in 2010.
He left the team after the 2012-13 season and played two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League before returning to Winnipeg for the 2015-16 campaign.
In 298 career NHL games, all with the Thrashers/Jets, Burmistrov has 30 goals and had 51 assists.