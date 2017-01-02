

The Canadian Press





GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes have claimed forward Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

The 25-year-old forward was put on waivers by the Jets Sunday after starting the season with no goals and two assists in 23 games.

Burmistrov was drafted eight overall by the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise in 2010.

He left the team after the 2012-13 season and played two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League before returning to Winnipeg for the 2015-16 campaign.

In 298 career NHL games, all with the Thrashers/Jets, Burmistrov has 30 goals and had 51 assists.