Two police officers were taken to hospital after a traffic pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of McKenzie Street and Pritchard Avenue.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The people in the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The two officers were taken to hospital and have been released.

Winnipeg Police Service said they have several suspects in custody. Police couldn’t confirm how many people were in the suspect vehicle at the time.

There’s currently no information on what led to the pursuit.

Traffic accident investigators were still on scene at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.