Crash closes intersection at St. Mary's Rd. and Fermor Ave.
Police closed northbound St. Mary's and eastbound Fermor while they investigated. (Photo: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 7:37AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 7:55AM CST
A crash on St. Mary’s Road at Fermor Avenue sent two people to hospital Wednesday morning.
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, Winnipeg Police Service said. The other person is listed as stable.
The crash happened around 7:10 a.m.
Police closed northbound St. Mary's and eastbound Fermor while they investigated.
One car flipped on its side while another had front end damage.
A bent up bike could also be seen inside the taped-off area.
The collision has backed up traffic in all directions.
No word yet on what led to the crash.
