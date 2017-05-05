Featured
Crash closes northbound Main Street
A crash closed northbound Main Street at Selkirk Avenue Friday morning. (Photo: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 7:10AM CST
A crash closed northbound Main Street at Selkirk Avenue Friday morning.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.
At least two vehicles were involved. One vehicle could be seen on its roof, and debris littered the roadway.
Police said no injuries have been reported. No word yet on what caused the crash.
CRASH: NB Main CLOSED @ Selkirk due to a rollover. Avoid the area. #Traffic #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/upj1FJKjIC— Stephanie Tsicos (@StephTsicosCTV) May 5, 2017