A crash involving an off-duty Winnipeg police officer is under investigation after a 46-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Portage Avenue.

It happened Tuesday morning at about 9:20 a.m. Later that day, another Winnipeg police officer was arrested in connection with a separate fatal crash.

In the earlier crash, the Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit said it’s believed the 46-year-old woman was crossing Portage Avenue between cars near Langside Street when she was hit by a personal vehicle driven by the off-duty officer.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital. The IIU began its investigation after hearing from the Winnipeg Police Service that the injuries were serious and her condition was unstable. Police are now investigating the crash.

The IIU is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

Police will provide more details about this crash, and the fatal one involving another off-duty officer, at 2 p.m.