Crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries, shuts down Highway 1A in Portage la Prairie
RCMP at the scene of the collision Friday. (Source: Mike Blume/Portage Online)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 2:00PM CST
RCMP are on scene of a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Portage la Prairie.
It happened on Highway 1A, known as Saskatchewan Avenue within the city, at Tupper Street.
Vehicle vs pedestrian in Portage la Prairie. Serious injuries. #Hwy1A is closed. #rcmpmb on scene.— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 24, 2017
