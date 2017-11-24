

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are on scene of a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Portage la Prairie.

It happened on Highway 1A, known as Saskatchewan Avenue within the city, at Tupper Street.

Vehicle vs pedestrian in Portage la Prairie. Serious injuries. #Hwy1A is closed. #rcmpmb on scene. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 24, 2017

More to come…