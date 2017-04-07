Featured
Crash sends 4 to hospital Friday morning
Four people were sent to hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash on Roblin Boulevard at Harstone Road. (File image)
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 5:55AM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 7, 2017 8:36AM CST
Four people were sent to hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash on Roblin Boulevard at Harstone Road.
Police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Police closed part of Roblin while they investigated.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No word on the condition of those taken to hospital.
TRAFFIC: Due to a serious MVC early this morning,East & Westbound Roblin Blvd btwn Harstone & Dieppe will remain closed till this afternoon.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 7, 2017
