Crash with bicycle sends one person to hospital
A crash involving a cyclist downtown sent one person to hospital Saturday night. (Photo: Daniel Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 10:19AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, May 14, 2017 10:53AM CST
A bicycle and a vehicle crashed downtown, sending one person to hospital in unstable condition Saturday night.
The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Broadway and Fort Street.
No other details are available at this time. CTV will update as more information becomes available.