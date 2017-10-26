

Winnipeg police are warning drivers to stay off bridges amid reports of “hazardous ice conditions” and multiple crashes.

The city said a number of bridges are temporarily closed.

Meantime, a section of the Perimeter Highway near the junction with Highway 75 has also been closed due to a serious collision.

At the same time, several people on social media have posted about a multi-vehicle crash at the Nairn Overpass.

Police also said city sanders are “heading out, but it will take some time to get to all the bridges.”

The city said crews have been out all day, and it has 12 pieces of equipment out spreading salt and that it expects to treat all areas of the city “to improve road conditions.”

It also said Winnipeg Transit is experiencing delays and asks transit users to check schedules before travelling.

@cityofwinnipeg Nairn overpass westbound at the peak of the bridge desperately needs sand, pure black ice. Yikes! — Kevlar (@kevhas15) October 26, 2017