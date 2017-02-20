Hundreds gym members in Winnipeg could be vulnerable to identity theft.

Anytime Fitness in Charleswood was broken into Friday morning. Owner Peter Cavey said three people were working out inside at the time of the incident and hid until the suspect left and called 911.

Security footage shows the thief break a window to an office and then proceed to take the pin pad, computer and files from a cabinet. To get into the cabinet the suspect uses a tool, sparks fly and then bolt cutters finish the job. This is all done within two minutes.

Cavey said the suspect got away with his clients personal files including driver's licences, banking and credit card information.

Cavey sent emails to all 400 members advising them of the theft and what they can do to protect themselves from fraud. He said members should cancel their credit cards, contact their banks and get in touch with credit bureaus Equifax and Trans Union to put alerts on their information.

Gym member Lesley Duncanson said her file had her credit card information, so she cancelled it right away.

"It is scary, and I guess it's a good con, it's a good way of getting that information they probably sell that information to make money off of,” Duncanson said.

The Canadian Anti-fraud Agency also said people should watch out for unsolicited emails and texts attempting to get more information from them down the road, and to make sure mail is still showing up at their house.

Since the break-in Cavey said he’s changing how his member information is stored, but doesn’t want to make that public for security reasons.