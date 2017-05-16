Firefighters in the R.M. of St. Andrews battled three suspicious blazes early Tuesday morning that damaged two sheds and the exterior of two cottages.

Witness Charlie McPherson was out bird watching around 5:45 a.m. on Warner Road when he saw the first fire.

“I thought it was cumulus cloud starting to form, but then I realized it was smoke,” McPherson said. “It was so much smoke, I knew it must be a house, so then I drove over.”

After seeing it was a building on fire, he contacted the Matlock Fire Hall within the RM of St. Andrews.

Rick Warner, volunteer deputy fire chief, said when fire crews arrived on scene they came across a shed that was fully engulfed in flames.

“Highlighly suspicious, because there was no electric going directly to it,” Warner said.

McPherson said when he went back to his bird watching spot he spotted another plume of smoke more than a kilometre away.

“Pulled up and one of the cottage owners sheds was a blaze,” he said.

Around 6:45 a.m. fire crews got a call about the second fire.

McPherson said it appeared the shutters in the cottage next door were on fire. He ran over to the home, and within minutes, fire trucks arrived on scene.

Warner said firefighters battled flames at both homes at the same time.

At the second fire, he said the shed that was on fire jumped to the cottage next to it.

Both cottages had exterior damage, and the shed was slightly burned, according to Warner.

All three fires are considered to be suspicious.

“Everyone in the province should be very alert to fires at this time of year, and should look out for strange people in their areas,” Warner added.

Damage estimates are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.