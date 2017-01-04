Featured
Crews battle North End house fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 2:10PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 2:14PM CST
Firefighters are at a home in the 200 block of Bannerman Avenue where they are battling an active fire.
There is no word yet on how the fire started, or if there are any injuries.