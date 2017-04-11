

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg fire crews were called to a blaze on Springfield Rd. around 10:45 Monday night.

Upon arrival, officials said the play structure at Harbourview Park and Recreation Complex was on fire.



The play structure was fully engulfed in flames, due to rubber chips being used in the playground, officials said.



Crews were also challenged with finding a water supply in the area.



No word on the cause of the fire. A damage estimate is unknown.