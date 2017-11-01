Featured
Crews called to house fire on Boyd Avenue Wednesday morning
There was nobody inside the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, officials said. (Source: Richard Lukawiecki)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 2:54PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 3:12PM CST
Fire crews were called to a house fire in the North End late Wednesday morning.
Officials said the blaze broke out just after 11 a.m. at 902 Boyd Ave.
There is also no damage estimate available yet.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.