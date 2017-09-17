

CTV Winnipeg





Fire crews in Winnipeg were called to a house fire at 535 Sherbrook Street Saturday evening.

A fire official said crews were called to the one-storey home around 6:15 p.m.

He said the fire originated in the basement, and crews had to go through a hatch in the kitchen floor to get down.

Nobody was inside the house when crews arrived, and there were no injuries reported, the official said.

He said the fire is suspicious.

There is do damage estimate yet.