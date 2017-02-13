

CTV Winnipeg





Crews are on scene in St. James responding to a gas leak that began early Monday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service told CTV News a construction team was excavating on Ness Avenue and Braintree Road when a worker hit a gas line, which caused the leak.

The homes in the area were evacuated and Ness Avenue is closed from Whytewold Road to Moray Street.

Firefighters and Manitoba Hydro will remain on scene until crews stop the leak.

Emergency officials were unable to confirm when they will have the leak under control.

With files from Scott Andersson.