

CTV News





Thompson RCMP have charged a Manitoba Crown attorney with public mischief stemming from an incident reported to have happened near Norway House last year.

On April 25, 2016, RCMP recieved a report a woman had been attacked on Highway 3-73 in northern Manitoba.

Police said at the time, a woman reported being flagged down on the highway.

When she got out of the vehicle to help - a man attacked her from behind.

Elizabeth Pats, 53, also known as Elizabeth Laite, is charged with public mischief.

She's expected to be in court in October.