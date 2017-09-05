Featured
Crown attorney charged with public mischief
Elizabeth Pats, 53, is charged in connection with an alleged incident she reported on April 25, 2016. (File image)
CTV News
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 2:36PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, September 5, 2017 4:22PM CST
Thompson RCMP have charged a Manitoba Crown attorney with public mischief stemming from an incident reported to have happened near Norway House last year.
On April 25, 2016, RCMP recieved a report a woman had been attacked on Highway 3-73 in northern Manitoba.
Police said at the time, a woman reported being flagged down on the highway.
When she got out of the vehicle to help - a man attacked her from behind.
Elizabeth Pats, 53, also known as Elizabeth Laite, is charged with public mischief.
She's expected to be in court in October.