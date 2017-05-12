After six weeks of listening to extensive testimony in a retrial for Mark Edward Grant, the man accused of killing 13-year-old Candace Derksen more than three decades ago, parents Wilma and Cliff Derksen said they must prepare for either verdict.

“The first trial convinced us. There was nothing in this trial that hasn’t changed the gut feeling,” said Wilma Derksen.

“I vacillate,” Wilma Derksen said. “We have to be prepared for either way because we just don’t know.”

Mark Edward Grant is on trial for a second time, accused of confining and killing 13-year-old Candace Derksen. The girl’s body was found frozen inside a shed near her home in January 1985, six weeks after she disappeared.

The court heard Friday her body was frozen, wrapped in 14 feet of twine – six knots, including four wraps around her wrists and six around her ankles.

On Friday, the final day of the trial, Crown prosecutor admitted the judge should not place weight on some of the DNA evidence that linked Grant to the crime.

"I would place no weight on the nuclear DNA,” prosecutor Brent Davidson said. “We recognize the problems."

During the defence’s closing argument, Grant’s lawyer Saul Simmonds said DNA evidence had been contaminated and was “scientifically corrupt.” Simmonds called the method being used at Molecular World, a private lab that did the DNA testing “madness.”

Dr. Amarjit Chahal, the lab director at Molecular World which ran the DNA tests, testified in January that the twine contained DNA from at least two males, and Grant could not be excluded as a contributor.

However, Simmonds said his expert witnesses contested its methods.

On Friday, the Crown argued there were no analytical concerns with other DNA where Grant could not be excluded. Davidson said Grant’s DNA “could not be excluded from either the rope extracts. From the hair found on her sock. Why? Because it's him.”

The crown argued Grant admitted he killed Derksen. Court heard Friday a previous Crown witness, Tania Lachance testified earlier in the trial how in the late 80s Grant told her “I killed her” and seconds later said "no, I didn't. I'm just kidding.”

For parents Wilma and Cliff Derksen, the end of the trial means waiting again, but they’re okay with waiting after already waiting for more than three decades.

“We know how to wait,” Derksen said. “We have to live very fiercely, because life is really important. We know what death does. It changes things dramatically and teaches us how to live.”

Justice Karen Simonsen will make a decision at a later date.

With files from The Canadian Press.