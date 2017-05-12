

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The Crown is to present its closing arguments Friday in the retrial of a man accused of killing a teenage girl in Winnipeg three decades ago.

Candace Derksen was 13 when she disappeared in 1984, and her body was found six weeks later in a shed with her hands and feet tied.

Mark Grant was charged in 2007 after DNA tests were done, and was convicted in 2011 of second-degree murder.

But an appeal court overturned the conviction and a new trial was launched.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Saul Simmonds argued the Crown has produced only wisps of smoke instead of hard evidence.

Simmonds said the DNA evidence used against Grant is very flawed and unreliable.

Defence expert witnesses earlier told the trial the DNA testing did not follow standard testing procedures.

Simmonds also says the fact a similar attack happened to another Winnipeg girl while Grant was behind bars shows there could be another killer.