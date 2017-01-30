The sentencing hearing for a Hells Angels member convicted in a 2013 attack on a 14-year-old boy heard arguments from the defence and prosecution on Monday.

Rod Sweeney was found guilty in 2016 of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for attacking the teen, and his uncle, with a metal bar.

The attack left the boy’s arm broken in two places.

The Crown prosecutor asked the judge to sentence Sweeney to four years in prison Monday, while Sweeney’s defence has asked for an 18-month provincial sentence, followed by up to three years of probation.

Sweeney, 48, was a full-patch member of the Hells Angels biker gang at the time of the attack.

READ MORE: Hells Angel arrested in connection with attack against teen, adult

The Crown argued that due to the violence inherent in the lifestyle of members of the biker gang, Sweeney became paranoid and enraged when he saw the pair riding past his house on bikes in August 2013.

The Crown said the boy’s uncle was teaching him how to ride a bike, because the boy had never learned, due to the fact he was diagnosed with leukemia. As a result of his disease, the boy would have appeared frail, the Crown said.



Crown cites Sweeney’s record, 'lack of remorse'

In arguing for a four year sentence, the Crown pointed out that Sweeney has nine prior convictions for offences, including assault, uttering threats and weapons-related convictions.

In addition, the Crown argued Sweeney has shown a “complete lack of remorse” over the incident, which was unprovoked and had a “significant emotional and physical impact” on the victims.

The Crown said Sweeney has been assessed as a medium risk to reoffend.

READ MORE: Youth testifies at assault trial of Hells Angels member



Sweeney described as father, hard worker

In arguing for a lesser sentence, Sweeney’s defence pointed out that his last conviction for a violent offence was in 2002, for an assault on a man at a clubhouse for the Los Bravos biker gang.

The defence pointed to numerous character references submitted on Sweeney’s behalf that describe him as a hard-working, blue-collar family man, a partner to his wife of more than 20 years and a father to three adult children.

Sweeney’s defence also stated that although he has been free on bail since his arrest, he had to move out of his family’s home, incurring thousands of dollars in costs from needing to find other housing. The defence also argued the separation from his family has caused him personal strain.

The defence also said the lengthy time between Sweeney’s arrest and conviction as a reason for a lighter sentence.

The judge is expected to deliver a sentence on Feb. 1.