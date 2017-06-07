

CTV Winnipeg





CUPE Local 500 members voted Wednesday to reject the City of Winnipeg’s recent contract offer, the city said in a release.

The union now has a strike mandate, and officials will have to set a date. This would mean 4,000 workers could walk off the job.

The city said it remains committed to negotiating an agreement with CUPE workers.

The city's latest offer to workers includes a wage freeze in 2017, with nominal increases in the following years.

CUPE said a strike would impact everything from 311 services, grass cutting in parks, pothole repairs, tree pruning, libraries and summer festivals.

The city said if there is a strike it will continue to provide essential services.