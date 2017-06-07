Featured
CUPE union members reject city’s offer
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 3:31PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 7, 2017 5:58PM CST
CUPE Local 500 members voted Wednesday to reject the City of Winnipeg’s recent contract offer, the city said in a release.
The union now has a strike mandate, and officials will have to set a date. This would mean 4,000 workers could walk off the job.
The city said it remains committed to negotiating an agreement with CUPE workers.
The city's latest offer to workers includes a wage freeze in 2017, with nominal increases in the following years.
CUPE said a strike would impact everything from 311 services, grass cutting in parks, pothole repairs, tree pruning, libraries and summer festivals.
The city said if there is a strike it will continue to provide essential services.
