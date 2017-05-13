Winnipeggers love a good deal, and what could be better than free?

This weekend is the semi-annual curbside giveaway weekend.

It's a time to clear your home of reusable, unwanted items and a time to pick up anything you might need for free.

On Saturday and Sunday, set anything you don't want anymore on the curb with a sign that says ‘free’.

The city has a list of items people can give away, including:

  • Books, CDs, DVDs
  • Furniture, electronics, artwork, mirrors
  • Sports equipment, toys
  • Yard and gardening tools and equipment
  • Small appliances, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans
  • Construction material
  • Clothing

Anything that doesn't get picked up by Sunday should be brought back inside. The next curbside giveaway will be September 9 and 10.