Curbside giveaway weekend a chance to find treasure
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 11:00AM CST
Winnipeggers love a good deal, and what could be better than free?
This weekend is the semi-annual curbside giveaway weekend.
It's a time to clear your home of reusable, unwanted items and a time to pick up anything you might need for free.
On Saturday and Sunday, set anything you don't want anymore on the curb with a sign that says ‘free’.
The city has a list of items people can give away, including:
- Books, CDs, DVDs
- Furniture, electronics, artwork, mirrors
- Sports equipment, toys
- Yard and gardening tools and equipment
- Small appliances, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans
- Construction material
- Clothing
Anything that doesn't get picked up by Sunday should be brought back inside. The next curbside giveaway will be September 9 and 10.
