Winnipeggers love a good deal, and what could be better than free?

This weekend is the semi-annual curbside giveaway weekend.

It's a time to clear your home of reusable, unwanted items and a time to pick up anything you might need for free.

On Saturday and Sunday, set anything you don't want anymore on the curb with a sign that says ‘free’.

The city has a list of items people can give away, including:

Books, CDs, DVDs

Furniture, electronics, artwork, mirrors

Sports equipment, toys

Yard and gardening tools and equipment

Small appliances, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans

Construction material

Clothing

Anything that doesn't get picked up by Sunday should be brought back inside. The next curbside giveaway will be September 9 and 10.