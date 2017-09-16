

CTV Winnipeg





Customers were able to prevent a second attempted robbery at a convenience store Friday evening, Winnipeg police said.

The crime spree began on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m., when police said a male suspect entered a convenience store in the 400 block of Springfield Road.

The man pointed a firearm at an employee, jumped the counter, and grabbed an unknown amount of money from the cash register before leaving the store.

Then on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m., a male suspect entered another convenience store in the 400 block of Edison Street.

Police said the man approached an employee and demanded money.

Customers in the store were then able to apprehend the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with multiple offences including robbery and pointing a firearm.

He remains in custody.

On Sunday, police announced a second suspect had been arrested on Saturday shortly after 6 p.m.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy at a home in the Rossmere area.

Police said they also recovered a replica firearm designed to look like a semi-automatic handgun. Police believe the firearm used during the first robbery belonged to this suspect.

He has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of failing to comply with a sentence.

He also remains in custody.