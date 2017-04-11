The gloom and doom expected in Manitoba’s budget did not materialize.

The annual fiscal blueprint does contain cuts, but they’re limited to a handful of tax incentives.

Spending is estimated at $17 billion, which is a 3 per cent increase from the year before. Despite all of the rhetoric about cleaning up the province’s fiscal mess, there is modest movement on the deficit, projected to shrink another $32 million to $840 million.

The debt will climb from $23.1 billion to $24.8 billion.

As promised by Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen, there are changes to some tax credits in cases where the province believes the programs are not achieving proper results. Post-secondary students are the big losers in this budget, with the elimination of the income tax tuition rebate and advance tax credit. Once both are eliminated, it will save the government $64 million a year. This will be partially off-set, as the province is boosting bursaries for lower income students.

Reductions are being made for the primary caregiver, research and development, and the manufacturing tax credits.

At the same time, the government is increasing the Political Contributions Tax Credit. The maximum eligible contribution to political parties or candidates will go up from $1,275 to $2,325.

The film classification board is getting the axe, replaced by British Columbia’s film rating system.

There are no new taxes, fees or hikes, but there is some tax relief. Income tax brackets will be adjusted for the second year in a row for inflation at a cost of $23 million, removing 2,000 low income people from the tax rolls.

There was no increase to the minimum wage announced in the 2017 budget, but Friesen said we should stay tuned; he will have more to say at a later date.

There is help for families in this budget, including a promise to add 501 new licensed child care spaces and 50 new home-based ones this year. Meanwhile, $12.8 million will go towards affordable housing, and $1.7 million for universal newborn screening. Employment and rent assistance will also rise by $87 million, with $8 million earmarked for refugees no longer qualifying for federal support settlements. There is also $1.9 million in rent supplements for Syrian refugees.

Infrastructure spending is projected at $1.75 billion. That includes roads, bridges, hospitals and schools.

Health spending is going up by $107.5 million, including funds to support mental health, dialysis and for new cancer drugs.

Funding will be provided for two new ambulances in Winnipeg, and the budget speech said the province’s fleet ambulance and Lifeflight programs will be “bolstered.”

Winners and losers in Manitoba's budget

Winners

Current taxpayers: Budget contains no new increases to personal or business taxes.

Future taxpayers: Overall deficit is $840 million, but that is $32 million less than last year.

Political parties: Maximum tax credit for political donations is being boosted to $1,000 from $650 next year.

Working parents: The province says it is creating more than 500 licensed child-care spaces in both daycares and homes.

Losers

Students: A post-graduate tuition fee income-tax rebate for students remaining in Manitoba to work is being cut starting next year. It was worth up to $2,500 a year per person.

Caregivers: A tax credit for unpaid caregivers who help relatives stay in their own homes is being capped at $1,400 a year.

Researchers: The Research and Development Tax Credit for scientific development is being cut to 15 per cent from 20.

Low-wage earners: For the second year in a row, the budget makes no mention of an increase to the province's $11-an-hour minimum wage.

- With files from The Canadian Press