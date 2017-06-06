Cycling advocates are calling on the city to move faster to build protected bike lanes downtown.

It comes as Calgary built a downtown bike network in a matter of months, and now Edmonton is doing the same.

But Winnipeg's newest downtown lanes will take years to complete.

Work will soon begin on Garry Street to build a new two-way, protected bike lane downtown, which will eventually connect Assiniboine Avenue to the Exchange District.

The project will be completed in phases between 2017 and 2019.

Beth McKechnie with the Green Action Centre’s Workplace Commuter Options program said it won’t happen fast enough.

"When you do it piecemeal then it shows that you're not getting that momentum or that great increase in numbers that really shows or underlines how important it is to people,” said McKechnie. "I know we'll get there some day but the sooner we could get there the better."

She looks to cities, such as Calgary, which saw an increase in cycling trips after building adjustable bike lanes with flexible posts that could be easily installed and removed.

The 18-month cycle track pilot project was made permanent this past December. It took four months to build 6.5 kilometres of protected lanes at a cost of $5.45 million.

Construction in Edmonton started in April on a downtown bike network with adjustable lanes.

The City of Edmonton said 7.8 kilometres of protected bike lanes will be built in four months at a cost of $7.5 million.

The Garry Street project in Winnipeg will be done alongside water main and street renewals.

$6 million is budgeted for the project this year.

Councillor Marty Morantz, who chairs the infrastructure committee, said unlike Edmonton and Calgary, Winnipeg doesn't have a specific downtown cycling strategy.

Morantz said the improvements are part of the overall pedestrian and cycling strategy passed in 2015.

He said doing something similar to Edmonton and Calgary was considered, but he said city administration recommended against it.

"We have a pedestrian and cycling strategy which was an award-winning plan but to take our resources now and focus just on a downtown grid would slow down our progress in the city as a whole," said Morantz.

Councillor Janice Lukes, who's been pushing for adjustable bike lanes downtown, wants the city to study what it would cost to build them in one year.

At this time the city doesn't have any plans to do that.

McKechnie said the idea has merit.

"You get a chance to try it out, see how it works, get some feedback and then adjust it accordingly,” said McKechnie. “To me, it makes perfect sense."