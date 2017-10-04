Featured
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Winnipeg's North End
Police had blocked off a section of streets late in the afternoon. (Source: Naomi Clarke/CTV News)
CTV News
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 6:15PM CST
Police are on scene where a cyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday at the corner of Flora Avenue and Arlington Street.
Police had blocked off a section of streets late in the afternoon.
A CTV photojournalist on scene said it appeared as though the cyclist was crossing at the intersection when it was hit by a car going southbound on Arlington.
