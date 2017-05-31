Featured
Cyclist taken to hospital in critcial after crash at St. Mary's and Fermor
Police closed northbound St. Mary's and eastbound Fermor while they investigated. (Photo: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 7:37AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 9:24AM CST
A crash on St. Mary’s Road at Fermor Avenue sent a cyclsit to hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning, Winnipeg Police Service said.
Another person was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The crash happened around 7:10 a.m.
Police closed northbound St. Mary's and eastbound Fermor while they investigated.
One car flipped on its side, while another had front end damage. A bent-up bike could also be seen inside the taped-off area.
The collision backed up traffic in all directions.
No word yet on what led to the crash.
