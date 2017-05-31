

CTV Winnipeg





A crash on St. Mary’s Road at Fermor Avenue sent a cyclsit to hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning, Winnipeg Police Service said.

Another person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m.

Police closed northbound St. Mary's and eastbound Fermor while they investigated.

One car flipped on its side, while another had front end damage. A bent-up bike could also be seen inside the taped-off area.

The collision backed up traffic in all directions.

No word yet on what led to the crash.