Featured
Damaging winds expected in southern Manitoba Wednesday
Environment Canada warns that the winds could cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, or cause tree branches to break. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 3:21PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 3:26PM CST
Strong, potentially damaging winds are coming to southern Manitoba on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
With an incoming intense low pressure system, wind gusts as strong as 90 kilometres per hour or more could develop over the southwestern part of the province on Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.
The wind will expand east into south-central Manitoba as the cold front passes. The wind should slowly weaken late Wednesday.
Environment Canada warns that the winds could cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, or cause tree branches to break.