

CTV Winnipeg





Strong, potentially damaging winds are coming to southern Manitoba on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

With an incoming intense low pressure system, wind gusts as strong as 90 kilometres per hour or more could develop over the southwestern part of the province on Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.

The wind will expand east into south-central Manitoba as the cold front passes. The wind should slowly weaken late Wednesday.

Environment Canada warns that the winds could cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, or cause tree branches to break.