A recall has been issued by Darwin’s Natural Pet Products due to a possible contamination with salmonella bacteria.

The affected products are Natural Selections Turkey Meals for Dogs and Natural Selections Duck Meals for Dogs.

The company said the products were sold between September and October 2017.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. There could be risk to humans handling the product. The FDA says it is uncommon for dogs to become sick from salmonella however dogs with weaker immune systems such as older dogs or puppies have a high risk of becoming sick.

Pets with infections may appear lethargic and have diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Darwin’s President Gary Tashjian said anyone who may experience these symptoms for handling the product or has a pet showing signs of infection should immediately contact a doctor or vet.

A consumer product incident report can also be filled out on the Government of Canada website.