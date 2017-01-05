

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man after a series of properties were broken into in Dauphin.

On Jan. 1 officers were called to a home on 7th Avenue S.E. after a resident in the house was awakened by a noise in the garage.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found one man inside the garage and arrested him.

Investigators were able to connect the break-in to three other incidents, where nearby properties were either broken into or had damages done to them.

Jeremiah Thomas Poynting from Dauphin has been charged with break and enter and mischief.

He is now in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.