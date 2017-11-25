

Dauphin Mayor Eric Irwin died suddenly on Friday while on vacation with his family in Florida, a city spokesperson confirmed.

The cause of death is unknown.

The City of Dauphin confirmed Monday Irwin died while snorkeling in Key West, FL with his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law.

He was 62 years old.

Irwin graduated from law school at the University of Manitoba in 1979 and then founded a law practice in Dauphin, Irwin Law Office.

In 1998 he became president of Dauphin's Countryfest.

Irwin raised three kids in Dauphin.

He had been the mayor of the city since 2010.

"We'll miss him dearly. A great, great person and a great community promoter. He'll be missed by Dauphin and the region," said Dauphin Deputy Mayor Allen Dowhan.

The city of Dauphin also released a formal statement on Saturday:

"The City of Dauphin confirms the sudden passing of Mayor Eric Irwin while on vacation with his family in Florida. The cause of his death is unknown at this time. On behalf of city council, administration, and the citizens of Dauphin, we express our deepest condolences to his family and friends on the passing of Mayor Eric, and we extend our thoughts and prayers.

Mayor Irwin loved his community, and his family. His leadership brought many projects in our community to fruition, whether it was fundraising or facility planning. He provided leadership throughout community as president of Dauphin Consumers Co-op, Dauphin’s Countryfest, and many other organizations over the years. As mayor, his leadership provided financial stability, along with projects and initiatives that offered growth to the community, all while maintaining strong fiscal strength. His visionary ability and leadership will be greatly missed. His passing creates a void in our community, but offers inspiration to carry out his vision.

City council and senior administration, in consultation with the province, will meet shortly to develop a plan going forward."

Irwin's family has confirmed there will be a public funeral in Dauphin at a later date.