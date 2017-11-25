

CTV Winnipeg





Dauphin Mayor Eric Irwin died suddenly on Friday while on vacation with his family in Florida, a city spokesperson confirmed.

The cause of death is unknown.

“This is a tremendous loss for Dauphin, but our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult and tragic time,” said Dauphin CAO Brad Collett in an email.

Irwin graduated from law school at the University of Manitoba in 1979 and then founded a law practice in Dauphin, Irwin Law Office.

In 1998 he became president of Dauphin's Countryfest.

Irwin raised three kids in Dauphin.

He had been the mayor of the city since 2010.