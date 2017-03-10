Featured
Daylight saving time returns this Sunday
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 11:56AM CST
We’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend as clocks turn forward one hour with the return of daylight saving time.
The time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, when clocks will spring forward to 3 a.m.
Under The Official Time Act, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and goes until the first Sunday in November.
