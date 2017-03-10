

CTV Winnipeg





We’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend as clocks turn forward one hour with the return of daylight saving time.

The time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, when clocks will spring forward to 3 a.m.

Under The Official Time Act, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and goes until the first Sunday in November.

