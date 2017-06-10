The safety of nets on soccer fields will be discussed next week at Winnipeg City Hall.

The move comes following the death of a teenager last month in eastern Ontario. Garrett Mills, 15, died in an incident involving a soccer net tipping over.

The boy’s father, Dave Mills, said it happened in Napanee, Ont. in one of the last places Mills thought his son's safety would be in jeopardy.

"He was doing chin-ups on the crossbar of the soccer net and it simply tipped over and the crossbar hit him on the left side of the head, crushing his skull," Mills said in a phone interview from Napanee.

He said there was nothing in place to prevent the net from tipping over.

Two weeks ago in Calgary, Gabriel Ochoa, 12, was hurt when the wind lifted a portable, unanchored net prior to a game.

"When it hit me, it was going to come down and hit me right on my neck, so I caught it from not going on my neck,” Ochoa told CTV Calgary.

A Winnipeg city councillor said these latest incidents have raised questions when it comes to the safety of nets on Winnipeg soccer fields.

Community Services and Parks Chairperson Mike Pagtakhan will raise the issue at a committee meeting next week. He wants to make sure policies are in place to ensure all portable soccer nets are properly anchored on city fields.

"It prompted me to ensure that we do everything we can as a city to ensure nothing like this happens in Winnipeg,” said Pagtakhan.

Pagtakhan is asking the city to provide a report on user agreements with groups who use city fields to ensure they check the nets are secure.

The city said soccer nets are installed with anchors to hold them in place and crews were recently sent out to inspect the anchors on all 533 fields to make sure they're secure.

A spokesperson said the city is already in the process of notifying groups that use the fields to make sure soccer nets are anchored prior to practices and games, something the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association said it already does.

"Coaches, referees, the clubs check the field conditions before every practice, every game," said WYSA president Daryl Lindsay.

Mills, whose son wasn’t playing soccer, but just spending time with friends in a park when his death occurred, is now pushing for a new law which would require all soccer nets be anchored to the ground.

In the shorter term, he simply wants to raise awareness.

"Aside from anchoring them, first and foremost is just to get the word out to parents to let their kids know about the risk," said Mills.

The Manitoba Soccer Association said it can only monitor whether or not the nets remain anchored during games and practices, because soccer groups don’t own the facilities they play on.

The city said crews check the nets during grass mowing and trimming operations to make sure the anchors are in place.