Death on Pritchard Avenue
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 4:57AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 4:59AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating a death in the north end.
Police are saying it happened just after six on Sunday night at a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue. Officers are still on scene this morning.
Police have not confirmed if the death is a homicide or if anyone was taken into custody.