A death on William Avenue Thursday evening is no longer being treated as a homicide investigation.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to a home in the 400 block of William Avenue after a call came in that a person was injured.

A male was taken to hospital suffering stab wounds where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said a second female victim was found unconscious and taken to hospital, where she died a short time later.

On Friday, police called the death a homicide.

But on Monday, police said autopsy results revealed the female’s death is not related to any criminal nature.

An investigation is underway, however, after it was reported multiple people were stabbed.

“A number of people were stabbed, a number of people were arrested,” said Const. Rob Carver.

Carver said the incident now appears to be an aggravated assault.