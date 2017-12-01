The road to increase the speed limit on Pembina Highway south of St. Norbert got a bit bumpy Thursday night as community members gathered to both support and reject the pitch at the St. Norbert Community Centre.

The city is recommending hiking the speed limit from 60 km/h to 70 km/h from south of the La Salle River Bridge to 300 metres south of Turnbull Drive.

The recommendation follows a traffic study done this spring that showed 70 per cent of drivers were speeding between 60 km/h and 80 km/h.

“Typically 85 per cent of traffic was travelling at or below 80 kilometres an hour,” said Stephen Chapman, a traffic management engineer with the City of Winnipeg.

Several community members at Thursday evening’s meeting called for the speed limit to be increased to 80 kilometres an hour, and argued 70 kilometres an hour is too low.

“Because it’s a four-lane divided highway,” said resident Lydia Dyck. “It was meant for that.”

Several others pushed back, saying a spike in the speed limit would cause safety concerns.

“More kids are going to have trouble crossing Pembina,” said Tina Davis. “And there’s going to be way more pedestrian vehicle accidents.”

Chapman said design issues—specifically the types of curbs on the road—means 80 kilometres an hour is not an appropriate speed limit.

In addition, the City of Winnipeg has been collecting input from a survey. St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes said more than 400 people have submitted their opinion so far. Lukes plans to share residents’ opinions with the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works in February.

If the proposal gets the green light, it will still have to be approved by the Provincial Highway Traffic Board.

Winnipeggers have until Dec. 7 to weigh in at winnipeg.ca/Pembinaspeedlimit