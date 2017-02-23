Featured
Decision on curbside organics pickup looks set for another delay
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 2:41PM CST
It appears a city committee is set to kick a curbside food waste pickup plan down the road.
A report to the water and waste committee recommends $200,000 be spent on a review on the current garbage and recycling program. It also says no changes, including the addition of a green bin for organics, should be implemented until the review is done in 2018.
Last month, the committee delayed a vote on the same matter to get more information, but could now endorse the report.
A council directive last year called for public consultation on curbside organics pickup, but it’s unclear when or if that will happen.
Several councillors voiced opposition to an initial plan that would have seen household organics collected for an additional fee of $55 to $100 per year for each homeowner.
