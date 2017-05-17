Winnipeg's embattled former public works director is no longer with the City of Winnipeg.

City Chief Administrative Officer Doug McNeil says Lester Deane was not meeting his expectations.

Deane was demoted last week from his position, but McNeil says Deane is now gone.

Deane had publicly butted heads with Mayor Brian Bowman over the timeline for opening Portage and Main to pedestrians.

McNeil says there was no single issue that led to Deane's departure, adding there were a number of factors.