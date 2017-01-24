

The Canadian Press





Denis Villeneuve has received his first-ever Oscar nomination.

The Quebec director is up for best director for the aliens-have-landed thriller "Arrival," which is also up for best picture.

The film also received nominations for film editing, adapted screenplay, cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing and production design.

Villeneuve has been making waves in Hollywood lately with several high-profile films, including the highly anticipated sci-fi film noir "Blade Runner 2049," which stars Ryan Gosling, who received his second career Oscar nomination on Tuesday morning.

The London, Ont., native is nominated for best actor for "La La Land" -- his second such nomination after a nod for "Half Nelson" in 2007.

Gosling plays a jazz musician in the musical ode to Old Hollywood. He's already earned a Golden Globe Award for the role.

The National Film Board of Canada animated short "Blind Vaysha" also received an Oscar nomination, while Xavier Dolan missed out on receiving his first-ever Oscar nod.

The 27-year-old Montreal director's drama "It's Only the End of the World" was up for best foreign language film.

The French-language film, about a dying writer who returns home to his estranged family, is up for a leading nine Canadian Screen Awards.