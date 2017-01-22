

CTV Winnipeg





Southeastern Manitoba woke up thick fog that obscured the tops of downtown buildings in Winnipeg.

Environment Canada issued fog advisories for the area stretching from the southeast corner of the province up into the Interlake.

The advisories warn that near-zero visibility is expected.

The dense fog developed early Sunday morning, blanketing the Red River Valley east in to Northwestern Ontario. Anyone driving in those areas should be prepared, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and prepare to stop.

The fog could continue into Monday, Environment Canada said.

In Winnipeg, there’s a 30 per cent chance of some drizzle Sunday. That could turn into light flurries Sunday night as the temperature drops back town below 0 C, after which it will continue to fall throughout the week.