Two more police officers testified Thursday morning in the attempted murder trial for accused letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Winnipeg Police Service identification officer Susan Roy-Haegeman told Judge Tracey Lord she was involved in seizing and photographing items from Amsel's Pandora Avenue home.

Roy-Haegeman told court a number of items were seized or photographed including two digital voice recorders.

The trial has previously heard the package which seriously injured lawyer Maria Mitousis contained a digital voice recorder with explosives inside and that a note in the package instructed Mitousis to press play on the recorder.

Guido Amsel, 51, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law offices and his ex-wife’s workplace in July 2015.

The trial is also dealing with charges from a 2013 explosion at Amsel’s ex-wife’s home in which no one was hurt.

Amsel is being tried by judge alone.

One of two lead investigators in the case, Det. Paul Barber testified an alternative suspect was questioned in August 2015.

The trial heard that after an interview with officers the man was released and wasn't charged, however he continued to contact police after his release.

"He was eliminated as a suspect," Barber told court.

Barber also testified Amsel’s former defence counsel requested police to play the audio on the two digital recorders found in Amsel’s home.

Court heard it took investigators several months to review the audio, but it didn’t contain anything relevant to the investigation.

Roy-Haegeman testified a hot water tank in Amsel's basement had a piece cut out of it and that she also found pieces of copper with “crimped ends.”

During cross-examination Roy-Haegeman told court all the missing pieces of the hot water tank seemed to be accounted for.

The trial has previously heard one of the bombs, which was safely detonated at Amsel’s ex-wife’s workplace, contained pieces of copper.