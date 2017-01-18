Featured
Developer, city at odds over grant for downtown highrise
The developer of the $177 million tower said the project is not viable without the grant. (File Image)
Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:34AM CST
A grant for a large downtown Winnipeg highrise is still up in the air.
The Mayor's Executive Policy Committee delayed a vote on a $6.5 million incentive for SkyCity, a 44-storey condo project on Graham Avenue.
Property and Development Chair John Orlikow said negotiations on how the grant is awarded are ongoing.
Orlikow said it appears the developer wants the money upfront. The city doesn't want to hand over funds until the building is completed and occupied.
The matter was adjourned for up to another four months.
The developer of the $177 million tower said the project is not viable without the incentive.
